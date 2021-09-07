CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Orange and Rockland. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms tonight through the early morning hours. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio and Victoria. * Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Las Marias, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 14:32:00 Expires: 2021-09-13 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lares; Las Marias; San Sebastian; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lares in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 400 PM AST. * At 1257 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Union, Western Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Union; Western Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Union County through 1015 PM EDT At 939 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Millington to near Plainfield to near Middlesex. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Plainfield, Clark, Rahway, Scotch Plains and Fanwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
UNION COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kleberg THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG, SOUTHEASTERN NUECES AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Essex; Western Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, Union and Essex Counties through 1015 PM EDT At 911 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Succasunna, or 7 miles west of Morristown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newark, Elizabeth, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Linden, Orange, Summit, Millburn, Harrison, Caldwell, Kearny, Clark, Union, East Orange and Irvington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Lajas, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:02:00 Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Lajas; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Hormigueros in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico San German in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 402 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Aguadilla, Isabela, Moca, Quebradillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 14:32:00 Expires: 2021-09-13 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Aguadilla; Isabela; Moca; Quebradillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 132 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 22:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces; San Patricio THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG, SOUTHEASTERN NUECES AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Morovis, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:02:00 Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Coamo; Jayuya; Morovis; Orocovis; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 515 PM AST. * At 210 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Stone FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * From late tonight through Thursday evening. * Nicholas is forecast to move east over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday as a tropical depression, bringing with it heavy rain and flooding concerns to the region. Anticipating between 3-6 inches of rainfall over portions of southeast Mississippi and coastal Alabama Wednesday and Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey Northeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hackettstown, Washington, Belvidere, Peapack And Gladstone, Oxford, Chester, East Bangor, Beatyestown, Great Meadows-Vienna, Brass Castle, Long Valley, and Succasunna-Kenvil. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ERIE AND NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Corry, or 23 miles southwest of Jamestown, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Corry, Canadohta Lake, Spartansburg and Elgin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

