Environment

Tackling wind energy waste, Gamesa produces recyclable blades

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Spanish turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said on Tuesday it has started producing recyclable offshore wind turbine blades for commercial use. Wind turbine blades are generally large and non-recyclable and at the end of their service end up in huge landfills that have started attracting environmentalists' attention. Rival Vestas...

windpowermonthly.com

Ocean Winds and Aker plan 6GW Scottish floating offshore wind

Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind submitted bids to develop 6GW of floating offshore wind projects in Scotland’s recent leasing round, the companies have announced. The pair aims to build the capacity in the outer Moray Firth, off Scotland's north-east coast. They would use the semi-submersible floating platforms developed by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Siemens Gamesa boosts SG 5.X-170 onshore wind turbine to 6.6MW

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has upgraded the 170-metre rotor variant of its 5.X onshore wind platform to have a power rating of 6.6MW. It had previously offered the SG 5.X-170 with a flexible power rating up to 6.2MW, and already offered its 155-metre rotor model with a rating up to 6.6MW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

GE Renewable Energy blade manufacturing plant given approval

GE Renewable Energy has secured planning approval for its offshore wind blade manufacturing facility in Teesside, UK, from the local planning authority. The facility will be built on the South Bank of Teesworks and operated by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business. LM Wind Power president and CEO...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Wind Energy#Wind Turbine#Offshore Wind Power#Vestas#Siemens Energy
power-technology.com

UK announces funding for record renewable leasing round

The UK Government has announced funding for its fourth renewable energy Contract for Difference (CfD) round. This would aim to encourage the development of more than 10GW of generation, more than any previous auction. The scheme will provide £265m per year to meet any shortfall between wholesale energy prices and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

'Siemens Gamesa infringed GE wind turbine grid technology patent', US judge says

A US judge has issued a preliminary ruling finding that Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) infringed a General Electric (GE) patent for low-voltage ride-through technology (LVRT) that keeps wind turbines connected to the grid. However, the judge rejected a similar intellectual property (IP) claim concerning GE’s zero-voltage ride-through (ZVRT) technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The advantages of converting trash and waste to energy

Generally, when we think of where our daily consumptive energy comes from we usually think along the lines of extraction and conversion from raw, natural resources. With transportation needs, often drilling rigs pulling up oil and gas with subsequent refinery work come to mind. With heating water, many picture solar panels and conversion to 110 volt or 220 volt line electricity — or even heat exchangers in fluid tanks. Many community electrical powerhouses in Western Alaska have looked to wind currents spinning turbine generators for electrical grid distribution, or to dams that can collect a sufficient head of river or creek water to generate much of the utility scale electricity in Southeast Alaska.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

This giant wind turbine blade can be recycled

Wind turbines generate electricity without using fossil fuels or producing particulate matter pollution, but they do create waste: Though they can last as long as 25 years, turbine blades cannot be recycled, piling up in landfills at the end of their life. Now the Spain-based renewable energy company Siemens Gamesa says it has finally designed a recyclable wind turbine blade.
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

Siemens Gamesa makes “world’s first” recyclable wind turbine

Siemens Gamesa claims to have created the world’s first recyclable wind turbine blades. The RecyclableBlade turbine blades are ready to be used offshore. The new blade design allows the parts and materials to disintegrate at the end of their lifespan. The turbine blades use several materials combined and cast together...
ENVIRONMENT
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

The world’s first recyclable wind turbine blade is ready for commercial use

The world’s first recyclable wind turbine blade is ready for commercial use. The first six of Siemens Gamesa’s 81-meter RecyclableBlades were produced at the company’s blade manufacturing plant in Aalborg, Denmark. The product line is part of Siemens Gamesa’s goal of manufacturing completely recyclable turbines by 2040. “The time to...
ENVIRONMENT
977rocks.com

Hazardous Waste Recycling Prices Set To Temporarily Rise

People who use the hazardous and electronic recycling plant in Forward Township will be seeing a temporary rise in prices. The company ECS&R told the county that new updates required by the Department of Environmental Protection are forcing some changes in the facility—causing a rise in prices. Most of the...
BUTLER, PA
towardsdatascience.com

Recycled Energy Saved in Singapore — A Data Analysis Project

Singapore has a new milestone of becoming a zero-waste nation as government is worried about the rising number of waste disposal. At the current pace, the Semakau Landfill will run out of space by year 2035 which is an alarming situation for Singaporeans (towardszerowaste.gov.sg). Making matters worse, Singapore has limited land for building new incineration plants or landfills. The government would like to motivate citizens by sharing the total energy that the combined recycling efforts have saved every year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SlashGear

Department of Energy has $25m to tackle plastic recycling’s biggest problem

The US Department of Energy (DoE) has earmarked $25 million to tackle some of plastic recycling’s biggest problems. The agency has selected 10 research projects that involve putting plastic waste to good use as the recipients of the funding, explaining that it aims to not only reduce plastic garbage, but also recycle these waste products into “valuable products.”
ENVIRONMENT
WebProNews

Wind Energy Was the Big Winner in 2020

Wind energy was the big winner of 2020, accounting for the single largest segment of new energy capacity added in the US. Governments around the world are looking at climate-friendly energy options in a desperate attempt to stave off the worst impacts of climate change. Wind, solar and nuclear are some of the most popular options, but wind is clearly gaining major traction in the US.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Impact of shredding degree on papermaking potential of recycled waste

The properties of paper products depend on the structure of the cellulose fibres therein. Although fibre properties in virgin pulps can be modified by a refining process, this is more difficult in pulp from recovered fibre, particularly waste from office shredders that tend to shorten fibres during shredding. The shorter fibres in shredded paper make it difficult to easily reconstitute them into high-quality paper products. Moreover, because of high energy usage during the recycling process and transportation inefficiencies, there is a need to determine how to responsibly shred paper to alleviate this environmental burden. With this in mind, the influence of initial fibre length on the tensile properties of paper was investigated. Changes in initial fibre length significantly influenced many pulp and paper properties. It was found that cutting the paper into pieces with an area less than 25 mm2 caused significant changes in the important morphological parameters of the fibres and a sharp decrease in the tensile properties of the reconstituted paper.
ENVIRONMENT
industryglobalnews24.com

KBR gains contract in Central Europe for recycling of plastic wastes

KBR gains contracts in Central Europe for recycling of plastic wastes. KBR has been awarded with a feasibility contract for recycling projects in Central Europe. This contract has been given by PKN ORLEN which uses KBR’s Hydro-PRT technology. KBR and PKN ORLEN have decided to collaborate for the development of future proj....
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

Equinor expects fundamentals behind European gas rally to remain

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Equinor expects the fundamentals driving the current high price of natural gas in Europe to remain in place during the coming autumn and winter seasons, Chief Financial Officer Ulrica Fearn told an energy conference on Wednesday. The price of natural gas has surged to record levels in...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Explainer: Bleak house: Why Europe faces steep winter energy bills

LONDON (Reuters) - Households across Europe face much higher winter energy bills due to a global surge in wholesale power and gas prices and consumer groups have warned the most vulnerable in the region could be hit by fuel poverty as a result. WHY THE HIGH PRICES?. Energy companies pay...
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

Increasing Trend of Periodic Maintenance Drives Wind Power Blades Market

ResearchMoz.us has announced the addition of a report, titled "Global Wind Power Blades Market Insights And Forecast To 2026". The study on the wind turbine blades market offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, technology trends, regulatory frameworks prevailing in key regional markets, and recent investment trends among prominent stakeholders.
INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Aker receives contract for ConocoPhillips’ Norwegian project

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia has awarded Aker Solutions a contract for modifications on the Ekofisk installations to integrate the Tommeliten Alpha discovery, offshore Norway. Aker will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation work for topside modifications on some installations at the Ekofisk complex to tie-back and integrate the Tommeliten Alpha field development.
BUSINESS

