Public Health

Avera Health moves to require its employees be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1

By Sam Fosness
Mitchellrepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a change of course, Avera Health will be requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, joining a growing list of health care organizations. On Tuesday, Avera Health officials announced it will be requiring all of its employees, volunteers and physicians to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1. The vaccine requirement also applies to “contracted workers, vendors” and students who are rotating at Avera facilities.

WAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
Texarkana Gazette

Pandemic changed methadone treatment

Here's one more lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic: It appears safe to relax restrictions on methadone, the oldest and most stigmatized treatment drug for opioid addiction. Last spring, with coronavirus shutting down the nation, the government told methadone clinics they could allow stable patients to take their medicine at home unsupervised.
International Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19

A dozen people in El Paso, Texas, have now died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to authorities. Health department officials from El Paso on Monday reported that 14 individuals have died of COVID-19 over the past week, including one fully vaccinated individual. All of the residents who died had underlying health conditions, which authorities did not identify.
azbigmedia.com

Delta variant strains Arizona hospitals with unvaccinated patients

The delta variant of COVID-19 is straining health systems across Arizona, but health officials said Wednesday there’s a way to help: Get vaccinated. Officials at one major Phoenix hospital said nearly all their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and an ASU expert expressed fears that a deadlier variant is yet to come.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to require vaccinations for all employees

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital will now require all employees to get a Covid-19 vaccine, in response to the statewide surge of infections and hospitalizations. Foundation Health Partners announced Friday the vaccination mandate for all health care personnel — employees, students, volunteers, contractors and independent practitioners — at Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center. The decision is aimed to protect patients and health care workers from a Covid-19 infection.
pelicanpostonline.com

Edmonston: Covid early treatment protocol must include ivermectin

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) in conjunction with the Governor’s Office issued a memorandum stating that all pharmacy claims for Ivermectin under Medicaid cannot be filled for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19. Representatives Beryl Amedee-R (Houma), Kathy Edmonston-R (Gonzales), Valerie Hodges-R (Denham Springs and Dodie Horton-R (Haughton) sent...
AOL Corp

Get ready for the workplace vaccination wars

With the economy wobbling amid the Delta coronavirus surge, President Biden has chosen not to require every American to get vaccinated. Instead, he’s ratcheting up the pressure by pushing the burden down to employers. On Sept. 9, the White House announced several new rules and orders meant to compel some...
tennesseestar.com

Florida Health Care Association Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Healthcare Workers

The Florida Health Care Association issued a statement supporting the Biden administration’s policy related to vaccine requirements for Healthcare workers. On Thursday, the Biden administration said that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will require the COVID vaccine for healthcare workers at facilities that operate using Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement, or that are “CMS-regulated.”
Charlottesville Tomorrow

UVA Health mandates its 2,000 unvaccinated employees to receive COVID vaccines as local community transmission levels become ‘high’

UVA Health plans to require its nearly 2,000 unvaccinated employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1, or face possible termination. The health system announced its new vaccine mandate last week, just days after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine and local COVID transmission levels rose from “substantial” to “high.”
KELOLAND TV

Avera Health explains COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Nearly 1-million Covid-19 vaccine third shots have already been administered in the U.S. since health officials approved it for people with weak immune systems. The CDC and FDA are still reviewing whether to administer a third vaccine to the general population. All this talk can be confusing for those of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Valley View follows on heels of state’s health-care worker vaccine mandate with its own staff requirement

Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs has issued a formal policy requiring its staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a move underway before the Colorado Health Board’s decision Monday mandating vaccines for health care workers statewide. “As a health care organization, it is paramount that we do everything we can...
Mitchellrepublic.com

5 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in South Dakota, as vaccination rate top 50%

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Over half of the state's population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the resurgent virus claimed another five South Dakotans, state and federal health officials reported Friday, Sept. 10. There are 442,795 South Dakotans now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 50.1% of the state's total...
