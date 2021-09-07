Avera Health moves to require its employees be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1
In a change of course, Avera Health will be requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, joining a growing list of health care organizations. On Tuesday, Avera Health officials announced it will be requiring all of its employees, volunteers and physicians to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1. The vaccine requirement also applies to “contracted workers, vendors” and students who are rotating at Avera facilities.www.mitchellrepublic.com
Comments / 0