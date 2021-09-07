CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina's 2020/21 soybean sales reach 28.9 mln tonnes - ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold a total 28.9 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop, after registering sales over a seven-day period of 462,300 tonnes, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday. The sales volume of one of Argentina's main crops lagged that of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Tonnes#Mln#Reuters#Argentine#Buenos Aires#The Buenos Aires Exchange
