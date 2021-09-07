CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear visits California home evacuated due to Caldor Fire

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A California man who evacuated his home due to a wildfire said his security camera alerted him to an unusual trespasser taking advantage of the vacant area -- a curious bear.

Michael Doyle said he and his wife left their South Lake Tahoe home due to the Caldor Fire and while staying in Carmichael he received an alert from his security cameras, which are connected to a smartphone app.

Doyle checked the footage and was surprised to see a bear wandering through his yard, knocking over potted plants and a rain barrel.

"It's definitely time for us to go home!" Doyle told KCRA-TV.

Doyle said it does not appear that the bear got into his home, but he won't be sure until he can return to the house.

The evacuation orders for South Lake Tahoe were downgraded to evacuation warnings on Monday as Cal Fire made progress fighting the wildfire.

