Planet Fitness will celebrate the grand opening of its newest fitness club, located at 20185 Hwy. 59, New Caney, with a purple ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 14. Located in a former Brookshire Brothers, the new workout facility officially opened July 23, and features state-of-the-art amenities and a slate of strength and cardio equipment. The grand opening celebration will take place from 4-7 p.m. and feature food trucks, a DJ and branded item giveaways. In celebration of the grand opening, Planet Fitness will also be donating $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston. 832-917-6999. www.planetfitness.com/gyms/new-caney-tx.

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO