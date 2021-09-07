CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Four Onondaga County neighbors die from COVID-19 in last 4 days

By Jada Sterling
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, four more neighbors have died of COVID-19 over the last 4 days. Two victims were men in their 80s, one was a man in his 70s and one was a nursing home death reported by New York State. This follows a recent surge in deaths in the month of August in Onondaga County, with six deaths reported from August 23 to September 2.

