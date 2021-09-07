CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simu Liu Laughs at YouTubers Who Thought ‘Shang-Chi’ Would Flop

By Alex Lue
Inside the Magic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimu Liu leads the cast of Marvel’s Shang-Chi, and The Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) as the Marvel movie breaks all-time Labor Day box office records. The newest Avenger recently took to Instagram to mock YouTubers that thought Shang-Chi would be a box-office flop. Marvel’s latest movie, Shang-Chi and...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch Declares Final MCU ‘Spider-Man’ Movie “Vastly Brilliant”

When Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts on December 17, 2021, it will mark the end of an era in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy — which also includes Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) — will mark the final movie in Tom Holland’s contract with Sony and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu on the Call – and Tweet – That Changed His Life

Where was Simu Liu when Kevin Feige called to let him know he’d landed the lead role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? At home in his underwear stuffing his face with shrimp crackers, he reveals in this hilarious and insightful extended interview with Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley. The epic and already Certified Fresh new Marvel Studios film arrives exclusively in theaters September 3, and ahead of the movie’s release, Coley sat down with Liu and co-stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, and Florian Munteanu to talk about their entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, the foursome reflects on working with legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, the importance of Shang-Chi to the Asian community, the movie’s incredibly choreographed action sequences, and – inspired by Zhang’s character Xialing’s underground fight club – each pick their dream MCU head-to-head cage matches. Who wants to see Shang-Chi throw the Hulk around like a rag doll? Tune in to find out and let us know what you thought of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the comments.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Shang-Chi: Simu Liu wants to be part of the next Avengers movie

Simu Liu, protagonist of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, hopes to be part of the group of The Avengers in an eventual upcoming superhero team movie. Marvel Studios’ new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives this September 3 with the aim of settling a Phase 4 full of new faces; one of them is that of Shang Chi, whose popularity will increase as soon as the film is released.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Simu Liu Thanks Shang-Chi’s Cast and Crew on Release Day

Simu Liu Thanks Shang-Chi’s Cast and Crew on Release Day. It’s been a long time coming, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally playing in theaters everywhere. Being the first major superhero movie to star an Asian lead character obviously comes with a great deal of pressure. But in the wake of the film’s premiere, Simu Liu has extended his gratitude to everyone who made this life-changing experience possible.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

In 'Shang-Chi,' Simu Liu finally gets the role he always wanted

Long before he became Shang-Chi, Simu Liu was convinced that the only way he'd be an Asian superhero on an American movie screen was to craft the story himself. At the age of 22, Liu crafted a whole story bible for the Japanese mutant X-Men member Sunfire, certain it was his best bet to land a Marvel role.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Awkwafina, Simu Liu, and the Shang-Chi Cast Reveal Their TikTok Domination Strategy

Every Marvel movie is an absolute spectacle, and we're delighted to report that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is no different. It's an epic story that's equal parts action-packed thrill ride, hilarious moments, and poignant family drama. It's a delicate balance, and Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and the rest of the cast truly delivered.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtubers#Marvel Universe#Disney Premier Access#The Ten Rings
infusenews.com

Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi is named as Marvel’s new Avenger

Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi is the newest Avenger as formally declared by Marvel Studios. At this point, the latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is playing in theaters. Another TV spot released by Marvel to promote the release introduces Shang-Chi as “Marvel’s new Avenger,”making his inclusion in the iconic superhero team official.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Joins MCU Podcast Phase Zero

On Wednesday, September 8, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu, will be joining ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero. This will be a spoiler-filled dive into the first Marvel Studios movie set after the events of Avengers: Endgame will also take a look at the actor's experience off-screen in joining the biggest movie franchise in the world. Simu Liu was announced as the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 before production faced obstacles with th global pandemic, release dates shifted, and the world became familiar with the actor and this character. Overcoming it all, Simu Liu and the cast and crew of Shang-Chi is ready to celebrate this new release.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

Interview: ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu shatters the superhero ceiling

Go back a few years and actor Simu Liu had a regular gig on the hit Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” and was making small incursions into the U.S. market with appearances on such series as varied as “Orphan Black,” “The Expanse” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”. In other words, he...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Pens Touching Letter to Fans

September has arrived and with it, brought the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Now that Shang-Chi has been unveiled to the masses, Simu Liu himself is applauding anyone that was involved in the production of the film. In a lengthy post shared to his Instagram Friday afternoon, Liu praised anyone from filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton to the marketing division at Walt Disney Studios.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Interviews with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and More!

The cast of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and writer/director Destin Daniel Cretton discuss the MCU’s latest epic origin story in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. They reveal their go-to karaoke songs, chat about the potential for a Disney+ series, and so much more.
MOVIES
NME

‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu reflects on character’s MCU future

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has reflected on his character’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who plays the titular superhero in the new film, recently told NME about how much longer he projects being a part of the major franchise. Asked...
MOVIES
Empire

Simu Liu Interview: Shang-Chi, Brad Allan, And His Marvel Audition

If his recurring role on Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience didn’t already make it clear, Simu Liu is a star – and there’s no better showcase for his myriad skills than Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. As the MCU’s brand new hero, he proves seriously charming, majorly skilled in the action arena, and will have audiences ready to see much more of Shang-Chi in future Marvel movies.
MOVIES

