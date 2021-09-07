Simu Liu Laughs at YouTubers Who Thought ‘Shang-Chi’ Would Flop

Where was Simu Liu when Kevin Feige called to let him know he’d landed the lead role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? At home in his underwear stuffing his face with shrimp crackers, he reveals in this hilarious and insightful extended interview with Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley. The epic and already Certified Fresh new Marvel Studios film arrives exclusively in theaters September 3, and ahead of the movie’s release, Coley sat down with Liu and co-stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, and Florian Munteanu to talk about their entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, the foursome reflects on working with legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, the importance of Shang-Chi to the Asian community, the movie’s incredibly choreographed action sequences, and – inspired by Zhang’s character Xialing’s underground fight club – each pick their dream MCU head-to-head cage matches. Who wants to see Shang-Chi throw the Hulk around like a rag doll? Tune in to find out and let us know what you thought of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the comments.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO