Los Angeles, CA

Ethel Kennedy says Sirhan Sirhan should not be paroled

By City News Service
San Bernardino County Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Robert F. Kennedy’s widow said Tuesday that his killer, Sirhan Sirhan, should not be freed, despite the recommendation of a parole board last month. “Bobby believed we should work to ‘tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of the world.’ He wanted to end the war in Vietnam and bring people together to build a better, stronger country. More than anything, he wanted to be a good father and loving husband,” Ethel Kennedy, 93, said in a statement Tuesday.

