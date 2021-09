NFTs, otherwise known as Non Fungible Tokens are unique digital assets that represent real-world objects like artwork, music, trading cards, in-game items, and videos. These digital assets are often traded along with cryptocurrency on the blockchain. The term "non-fungible" denotes that the token is not interchangeable: it is unique to itself. It is because of this nature that NFTs are not mined like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: they are created and sold.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO