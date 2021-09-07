Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR HURON COUNTY At 418 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Elkton, or 7 miles southwest of Bad Axe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Bad Axe around 425 PM EDT. Ubly around 430 PM EDT. Harbor Beach around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ruth, Parisville, Helena, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Rapson, Verona and Bach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH