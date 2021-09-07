CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRNT Stock: Why Is IronNet Squeezing 50% Higher Today?

By Brenden Rearick
InvestorPlace
 7 days ago

Meme stocks and short squeeze plays seem to be all investors want to talk about this year. Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have ebbed and flowed in popularity and crypto has had its fair share of market-wide volatility. But meme stocks have been en vogue for the whole of the year. But, how would investors feel about a short squeeze stock that combines the excitement of meme trading with cybersecurity issues that have ramped up in discussion recently thanks to multiple ransomware hacks? Well, IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) is exactly that, and investors are taking kindly to the play, as evidenced by IRNT stock’s big gains this morning.

investorplace.com

Related
u.today

Here’s When Cathie Wood Expects Bitcoin to Hit $500,000

Cathie Wood, the chief executive of investment management firm Ark Invest, said that Bitcoin could hit $500,000 in five years at Wall Street's SALT conference. The superstar investor believes the price of the largest cryptocurrency could increase ten-fold if institutions keep allocating 5% of their portfolios toward it. As reported...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

4 Lithium Stocks to Bet on as Demand Booms

Driven by demand from electric vehicles, global lithium price has been trending higher, which is good news for lithium stocks. SQM, a producer of the rechargeable battery ingredient, believes that demand is accelerating faster than previously anticipated. SQM further believes that total lithium demand could surpass 1 million tons in 2025. With electric vehicle adoption seemingly at an inflection point, lithium stocks are likely to have a multi-year tailwind.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes in September

Stock market crashes are typically difficult conversations for most retail investors. Yet occasional declines and double-digit corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. As the market continues to surge higher to lofty valuations, investors are getting worried that an imminent crash could be looming around the corner and wondering which stocks to buy if the market stumbles.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Board Of Directors#Fbi#Ccc#Btc Usd#Jbs#Howard University#Irnt Stock Booms
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin all higher Tuesday in early trading

Bitcoin was trading 3.33% higher on Tuesday morning nearing $46,000 per coin. The price was around $45,903 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,344 (+3.69%) and 23.7 cents (+1.45%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk. It was just one week ago, Bitcoin was trading above $52,000...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

PFE Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) slightly increased intraday today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) slightly increased intraday today. Investors appear to be responding positively to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla saying the company expects to release clinical trial data for how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in 6-month to 5-year old children as early as this October.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Markets Close at Session Highs; Oracle (ORCL) Posts Mixed Q1

We saw a promising beginning to the first day of trading for the week early this morning, when pre-market futures were riding in the green. However, most trading Monday fell back into the red. Heading into the close, we saw almost all major indexes finish in positive territory: the Dow +264 points or +0.76%, the S&P 500 +0.23%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 +0.59%. Only the Nasdaq, which almost fought back into the positive, was -0.07% on the day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why FuelCell Shares Are Trading Higher Today

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. FuelCell reported a quarterly earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $26.8 million, which beat the estimate of $20.69 million.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Technology Stocks to Buy Instead of BlackBerry Stock

The last time I wrote about BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was in mid-June. At the time, I said BB stock is something I would NOT want to own. And while BB has since lost 23% of its value, it’s still up 57% year-to-date and 119% over the past year. As a result, BlackBerry’s market capitalization is approximately $6 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
InvestorPlace

2 Major Problems Drag Highly Ambitious Paysafe Down

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock has been on a wild rollercoaster ride since its public debut in March 2021. The company is a specialized payments provider operating in three main segments, Integrated Processing, Digital Wallet and eCash Solutions. It went public after merging with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) company Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Momentum Stocks That Show No Signs of Slowing Down

Ride the rising tide is the prevailing theory behind investing in momentum stocks. It’s essentially the polar opposite of buy low, sell high investing. Moreover, one of the advantageous aspects of momentum investing is that it works best in bull markets. Investors tend to herd in to a higher degree in bull markets. Fortunately for investors, we are currently in the midst of a bull market right now.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! We’re starting off the day with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday. So what has stocks on the move today? There’s a large range of reasons including clinical trial data, merger deal updates and more. Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Investors Should Be Cautious on SoFi Stock

A highly ambitious company, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) aims to make personal finance a social activity through an all-in-one app. Folks who invest in SOFI stock are effectively wagering on a radically non-traditional paradigm of the future of banking. Sometimes, however, non-traditional investments don’t go smoothly at first. Ambitious start-ups like...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

TMC Stock: What Is Going on With The Metals Company After Its SPAC Merger?

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) market has been turbulent this season, a trend that shows no signs of subsiding. Of course, it doesn’t help when a company going public by way of a SPAC merger is coming to market with a history of controversy. For The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC), known previously as DeepGreen Metals, that is exactly the case. TMC stock has seen significant volatility since its public debut and this morning’s events indicate that no change is in sight.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

OPEN Stock: There Are 28 Million Reasons Opendoor Is Falling Today

As the market opens this morning, shareholders are catching up on the news that affects their portfolios. Most days, when you hop online to see the goings on of your investments, you’re hoping to see mergers and acquisitions, a technological breakthrough, or maybe a stock buyback. What you don’t want to see is something that might dilute the value of your holding. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) holders are certainly feeling the pain today, and so is OPEN stock, thanks to the company’s announcement.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Bitcoin Price Prediction: When Cathie Wood Thinks BTC Will Hit $500K

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has a strong Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) price prediction that crypto traders are going to want to take note of. According to Wood, BTC could soar as high as $500,000 per token in the next five years. Her price prediction for Bitcoin is based on if companies continue to expand out and adopt the cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

SDC Stock Dips After Short Squeeze, But Reddit Investors Aren’t Frowning Just Yet

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock was Reddit’s pick of the day yesterday, and it saw some intense price momentum as a result. Today though, SDC stock is trading downward as investors begin profit-taking. With interest still flooding the stock, where might short squeeze investors be expecting the play to go?. The SmileDirectClub...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

PROG Stock: The Big Patent News That Has Biotech Penny Stock Progenity Soaring Today

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the company revealed a new patent granted to it. The patent for Progenity is for its “assessment of preeclampsia using assays for free and dissociated placental growth factor.” This covers methods, compositions, and kits that can detect and measure free and dissociated placental growth factor levels in biological samples.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Where and How to Buy GE Stock as the Bears Roam

General Electric (NYSE:GE). The wind is no longer at its back. And there’s been plenty of excuses proffered for the weakness. Yet for tomorrow’s investors and away from a bearish storyline, GE stock looks increasingly ready to bring good things to life once more. Let me explain. It’s up 21%...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

FCEL Stock: 6 Reasons Why FuelCell Energy Investors Are Buzzing Today

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors celebrate the company’s earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2021. Let’s jump into that earnings report below to see why holders of FCEL stock are so happy today!. The first thing worth noting from the most recent...
STOCKS

