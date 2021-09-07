IRNT Stock: Why Is IronNet Squeezing 50% Higher Today?

Meme stocks and short squeeze plays seem to be all investors want to talk about this year. Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have ebbed and flowed in popularity and crypto has had its fair share of market-wide volatility. But meme stocks have been en vogue for the whole of the year. But, how would investors feel about a short squeeze stock that combines the excitement of meme trading with cybersecurity issues that have ramped up in discussion recently thanks to multiple ransomware hacks? Well, IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) is exactly that, and investors are taking kindly to the play, as evidenced by IRNT stock’s big gains this morning.