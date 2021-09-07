Little Charmers featured in pregame festivities at JHS

Friday was Little Charmers Night at the Historic Tomato Bowl. The Little Charmers were featured along side the Cherokee Charmers during the pregame festivities of the Palestine game. Progress photo by Jay Neal

With only four home football games this season, if one misses a game, they miss a lot.

The Jacksonville Indians played inside the Historic Tomato Bowl for the first time in 2021 on Friday night when they took on the Palestine Wildcats.

One of the highlights of the pregame ceremonies was the annual “Little Charmer Night”.

Young ladies of all ages — the Cherokee Charmers of tomorrow — accompanied this year's Cherokee Charmers onto the field for the pregame and the team run through.

With their pom poms in hand, and proudly wearing their Jacksonville blue Little Charmers T-shirts, the girls got to experience the thrill of being on the Tomato Bowl playing surface as the Fightin' Indians rushed onto the field, prior to kick off.

Defiantly a night to remember for these youngsters, their parents and grand parents.

Jacksonville's next home game is scheduled for Sept. 24 when the Tribe open District 9-5A-II against the Bobcats from Hallsville. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.