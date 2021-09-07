CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Jackman mourns dad Chris, who died on Australian Father’s Day

By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

Hugh Jackman is openly mourning a recent family loss.

The “Wolverine” star’s father, Christopher Jackman, “peacefully passed away” on Australia’s Father’s Day on Sunday.

The family patriarch was 84 years old, according to reports.

“Whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love,” Jackman wrote on Instagram. “My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.”

“The Greatest Showman” actor is the youngest of five, and his family moved to Sydney, Australia from England before he was born.

Jackman was mostly raised by his dad, as his mother returned to England when he was a young boy after divorcing her husband.

Although the actor said the arrangement was difficult at times, he “always felt love from both my parents.”

Jackman told Good Housekeeping that his devout Christian father expressed the importance of responsibility and humility, among other virtues: “When I was 5, my father used to sit me down and explain that from my dollar a week, I should set aside 10% for church, 20% for entertainment, and 10% for savings.”

“He is a deeply thoughtful man whose religion is in his deeds way more than anything else. It’s not talked about that much,” Jackman said of the Cambridge-educated accountant. “He set a great, great example.”

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverine#Mourning#Australian#Father S Day On#Good Housekeeping#Christian#New York Daily News
CinemaBlend

Hugh Jackman Thanks Fans For Support Following His Father’s Death

Over the weekend Hugh Jackman announced that his father Chris had passed away. While it has almost certainly been a tough time for him, Jackman's original post was filled with love rather than sorrow. And there has been an outpouring of support from friends and fans alike. Now Hugh Jackman is toasting his father, as well as everybody who has sent their well wishes. Quite literally.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Sends Special Message to Supportive Fans Following His Dad's Passing

After making the announcement of his father's passing, Hugh Jackman has noticeably been absent from social media for a few days, and even his sparring partner Ryan Reynolds has been holding back from trading insults with his buddy as Jackman had some quiet time during an obviously emotional period for the Wolverine star. However, he returned to his accounts today to thank his fans for the huge outpouring of support that he received over the weekend and to raise a toast to his late dad.
CELEBRITIES
People

Surfer Killed in Shark Attack on Australian Father's Day: 'Incredibly Devastating'

Though bystanders, paramedics and other emergency service personnel provided their "best efforts" in saving the man's life, he died of his injuries at the scene. A man has died after authorities say he was attacked on Sunday by a shark while surfing at an Australian beach — and his pregnant wife shared her grief on social media soon after the tragedy.
ACCIDENTS
