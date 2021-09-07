Hugh Jackman mourns dad Chris, who died on Australian Father’s Day

Hugh Jackman is openly mourning a recent family loss.

The “Wolverine” star’s father, Christopher Jackman, “peacefully passed away” on Australia’s Father’s Day on Sunday.

The family patriarch was 84 years old, according to reports.

“Whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love,” Jackman wrote on Instagram. “My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.”

“The Greatest Showman” actor is the youngest of five, and his family moved to Sydney, Australia from England before he was born.

Jackman was mostly raised by his dad, as his mother returned to England when he was a young boy after divorcing her husband.

Although the actor said the arrangement was difficult at times, he “always felt love from both my parents.”

Jackman told Good Housekeeping that his devout Christian father expressed the importance of responsibility and humility, among other virtues: “When I was 5, my father used to sit me down and explain that from my dollar a week, I should set aside 10% for church, 20% for entertainment, and 10% for savings.”

“He is a deeply thoughtful man whose religion is in his deeds way more than anything else. It’s not talked about that much,” Jackman said of the Cambridge-educated accountant. “He set a great, great example.”