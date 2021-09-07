Ms. Hopeful NYU Stern Marketing Ph.D.

I grew up in Montréal, Quebec, Canada. Je parles couramment le français. Heading west for graduate school, I gained exceptional clinical training in assessment and therapy with a culturally and linguistically diverse population of students across Alberta and the Northwest Territories. These experiences continued in an APA-accredited internship with the Dallas Independent School District wherein I was responsible for psychological services, behavioral support, risk assessment and crisis intervention for students from pre-K to 12th grade. Licensed as a Specialist in School Psychology, I worked with the district for four years, providing school- and community-based mental health services to children, adolescents and families before transitioning to academia. In 2016, I found my true passion in Title IX compliance, educational programming and campus safety as Title IX coordinator at the University of the Southwest.
