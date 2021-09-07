CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koochiching County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 14:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Koochiching A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Koochiching County through 300 PM CDT At 223 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Loman, or 18 miles southwest of International Falls, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Littlefork around 235 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

