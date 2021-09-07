CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State Police: Man killed in Northampton County after colliding with EMS vehicle

Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 29, 2020.

A 72-year-old man was killed after he collided with an emergency vehicle in Northampton County Tuesday morning, the Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The incident happened on U.S. Highway 13 at the intersection with Rogers Drive. That's in the town of Nassawadox.

According to VSP, investigators believe that a Chevy Tahoe used for emergency medical services was driving south on U.S. Highway 13 en route to an incident. The vehicle had its lights and sirens turned on.

When the Tahoe approached the intersection with Rogers Drive, a Toyota Corolla going east came into its path, and both vehicles collided.

VSP was called to the scene shortly before 10:15 a.m. They said the driver of the Corolla, 72-year-old Wayne Gerringer, died upon impact. The driver of the Tahoe was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP said an investigation of the incident is ongoing. The next of kin for Gerringer has been notified.

Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug 13, 2021.

