As we enter the first weekend of the 2021 NFL season, Kevin Bowen, Brendan King and Marc Dykton gave their favorite picks in the NFL and college football slate of games to help you hopefully add some extra money to your pocket. Brendan had three plays on the college football slate as he liked Colorado State over Vanderbilt, Texas and the points over Arkansas and BYU and the points over Utah. Marc was thinking outside the box when he selected the Oregon Ducks to cover the +14.5 points against Ohio State while Kevin was in the mood to sprinkle some money on the local teams like Indiana State, who are 26.5-point dogs against Northwestern and Ball State’s +22.5 against Penn State.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO