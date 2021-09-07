CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Some Afghans evacuated by US seek asylum in Germany

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
Germany US Afghanistan An aerial view of an Afghan refugee camp inside the US military base in Ramstein, Germany Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed on Sunday via Ramstein to Qatar on his first trip since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as he seeks a united front with allies shaken by the chaos. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP) (Olivier Douliery)

BERLIN — (AP) — Dozens of people evacuated from Afghanistan by the United States military have applied for asylum in Germany during their layovers at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base, officials said Tuesday.

So far about 90 people, a fraction of the roughly 34,000 flown to Ramstein to date, have requested asylum in Germany and their decision to do so is in keeping with existing rules and practice, both countries said. Some 22,000 evacuees have already left the base for the United States or other locations.

“We are following all previously-established legal protocols, and referring any requests for asylum to the appropriate German authorities," said Joseph Giordono-Scholz, a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Berlin.

“The U.S. Air Base at Ramstein is on German sovereign territory,” Germany's Interior Ministry said in a statement. “Germany asylum law applies.”

Still, German authorities have reached out to their U.S. counterparts to discuss the issue, which comes less than a month before Germany's national election on Sept. 26.

“The motivation for the asylum requests will be examined at their hearings,” the ministry. "The fact that the applicants are in the custody of American authorities who do not threaten them but have previously rescued them from Afghanistan will be considered.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to meet German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at Ramstein on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

6 days ago

