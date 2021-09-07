Wolves field hockey fourth in preseason poll

The Newberry Wolves field hockey team has been ranked fourth in the SAC preseason poll. They will start the season at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on September 3.

NEWBERRY — After a 5-3 shortened 2021 spring season, the Newberry field hockey team was picked to finish fourth in the preseason South Atlantic Conference Carolinas (SACC) Poll. The Wolves garnered 40 points, three points behind third place Coker and only eight points behind Limestone and Queens, who tied for first place as the favorites to claim the conference championship.

In eight games in the spring 2021 season, the Wolves finished second in the conference with 2.9 goals per game and led the conference in assists with 13. The Wolves were also smart with their shots as well. Even though they had 86 total, good for third in the conference, they led the conference in shooting percentage with 23.3% of their shots resulting in a goal.

The Wolves attack was led by reigning SACC Freshman of the Year, Lily Drury, who was selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team. In her stellar freshman season, Drury led the conference in goals (18) and tied for the lead in points (18). Setting up the Wolves attack were Caitlin Wassermann, who finished tied for third in the conference with three assists, as well as Hailey Moore, who finished tied for fifth in the conference with two assists.

Defensively, the Scarlet and Gray return several key players in the backfield including senior goalkeeper Grace Lee who returns after finishing third in the conference with 23 saves as well as fourth in the conference in save percentage. The Wolves defense also return senior and Preseason All-Conference Selection, Kelli Marshall who finished as a First-Team All-Conference selection in the spring 2021 and senior defender Erin Robbins. The Wolves defense allowed only 1.25 goals per game and only allowed nine shots per game last spring. As the Wolves attack put up their conference leading shooting percentage, the Wolves backline only allowed a shooting percentage of 13.9% from their opposition.

The Wolves open their season with a non-conference road trip to Indiana, Pa. to face IUP and Seton Hill on September 3 and 5. The Wolves then hit the road again the next week to St. Charles, Mo. to face Lindenwood University and Frostburg State University on September 10 and 12.

The Wolves open SACC play on the road against Belmont Abbey College on September 18 before opening their home slate the next day against Coker University at Setzler Field.