Rock Co. man previously charged with child porn possession now facing 5 counts of producing child porn
MADISON, Wis. — A Janesville man previously charged with possession of child pornography is now facing federal charges alleging he created child porn on multiple occasions. According to U.S. District Court officials, 35-year-old Noah Eisele is facing five counts of producing child porn and one count of possessing child porn. The charges were announced Tuesday following Eisele’s arrest.www.channel3000.com
