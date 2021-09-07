CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Co. man previously charged with child porn possession now facing 5 counts of producing child porn

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A Janesville man previously charged with possession of child pornography is now facing federal charges alleging he created child porn on multiple occasions. According to U.S. District Court officials, 35-year-old Noah Eisele is facing five counts of producing child porn and one count of possessing child porn. The charges were announced Tuesday following Eisele’s arrest.

