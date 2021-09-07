CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Playhouse to present “Shades of Bublé: A Three Man Tribute to Michael Bublé

By Nick Sorensen
yourerie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Erie Playhouse has announced that they will be presenting Shades of Bublé: A Three Man Tribute to Michael Bublé as part of their reopening celebration on September 25th. Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé celebrates the continuing career of multiple Grammy Award-winning recording artist Michael Bublé by performing his incredible catalog of music while adding the sensational three-part harmony sound made popular by the famous “guy-groups” from the 1950s and 60s.

