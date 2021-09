Cryptocurrencies have been around since 2009 when the elusive and unknown Satoshi Nakamoto created the first digital currency, Bitcoin. Several payment methods utilise cryptocurrencies, and bridging the gap between customers and businesses has never been easier with the use of payment aggregators. Hashbon and Coinpayments are two of the most popular crypto payment gateways, but which is the best crypto payment gateway to accept Bitcoin? With the crypto infrastructure growing at a rapid rate, there is more adoption from businesses to use coins such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and even Dogecoin as payment methods.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO