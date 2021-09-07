CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

It’s Official, Vacations Are Better With Kids (According to This Survey)

By Sarah Shebek
Red Tricycle
Red Tricycle
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vacationing with kids: stressful, unexpected, but also pretty great. In fact, a new survey found that 52% of parents think trips are more enjoyable if the kids can come too. It’s part of a larger study focusing on family vacations as summer travel season comes to a close. SWNS, in...

redtri.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brit + Co

8 Family Beach Vacations That Are Even Better In The Fall

Welp, summer is officially winding down and there's the distinct feeling of back-to-reality in the air. But even though life is back to the daily grind of school for the kids and no more Summer Fridays for you, fun in the sun doesn't have to be over just yet. While summer may *seem* like the perfect time to pack up your sunscreen, swimsuits, and all the countless sand toys that your tot absolutely has to have and go on a beachy vacation with your fam, there's actually a downside: sandwiching yourself in between the other gazillion families who had the same exact vacay plans. So instead of taking of a trip in the height of busy season (and to ease yourself back into real life this fall), check out these much less crowded fall family beach getaway ideas and start planning your next vacation along the water — you don't need to wait until next July!
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
Fatherly

Family Vacation Tip: Survey Says Kids Only Care About Hotels

When it comes to taking a vacation, it turns out families are more interested in where they are staying than the actual destination. In a new survey of 2,001 Americans conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Apple Vacations, 36 percent of those surveyed said that the hotel or other accommodations was the biggest reason they looked forward to taking a vacation. This makes sense, as it’s significantly easier to enjoy some much-deserved time off when you know the place you are staying in is up to your standards.
TRAVEL
kidsinthehouse.com

Attractive destinations for a vacation with your kids

It's unlikely, but I bet you can recall a family trip that was a revelation for your childhood. Now that Covid-19 restrictions in the US and some parts of the globe are being lifted, many people have started to travel. Take your family to these Next destinations for a vacation...
TRAVEL
Red Tricycle

How to Make Back-to-School Special for Little Ones Still at Home

Bright backpacks, sharpened pencils, carefully-curated lunch boxes—the hallmarks of the back-to-school season signal excitement, structure, and promise for those headed out the door. But for the younger siblings left at home, they can mean something else entirely. Little brothers and sisters who’ve soaked in every last drop of summer with...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Vacations#Swns#Onepoll#Apple Vacations#Americans
Red Tricycle

All the Ways TikTok Taught Us to Be Better Parents

You either love TikTok or you hate TikTok, but if you fall into the latter, hold up for just one second and hear us out. Yes, TikTok is sometimes questionable, but there are some real gems of wisdom and advice that we’ve seen on the video platform and have personally tried out—resulting in some rock-star parenting moves. So if you aren’t too sus of TikTok parenting advice, check out these tried-and-true favorites below.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TravelPulse

Sandals Debuts Sandals Vacation Assurance Program

Sandals Resorts International, which comprises Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, has created the Sandals Vacation Assurance program, which guarantees a free replacement vacation and airfare for guests who are impacted by COVID-19. All current reservations and those made through December 31, 2021 for travel until December 31, 2022 will receive...
TRAVEL
tribuneledgernews.com

Survey highlights differences in how vaccinated, unvaccinated Americans plan to travel

A new survey suggests that traveler sentiment is still going strong and indicates that the industry can expect a busy holiday season this year. MMGY Travel Intelligence released the results of its "Portrait of American Travelers" survey, 2021 fall edition, which was fielded in late July. Its findings also showed that the vast majority of both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers are to get out of town over the coming months, but that the two groups are planning different types of trips.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
goworldtravel.com

Go World Travel, Inspiration for World Travelers

If you’ve reached this page, then you’re our kind of people. We’re global-minded travelers with a passion for exploring the world. The result is GoWorldTravel.com, a digital magazine for world travelers. If you love to travel, this site is for you. Our team of writers, videographers and photographers come from...
TRAVEL
Red Tricycle

The Creative Guide to Preparing Your Kids for School

The back-to-school season is an exciting time for families as they gear up for the huge transition ahead. A new academic year may mean new teachers and new friends for most children, even new schools for some. While starting on a clean slate can be refreshing, the high level of unknowns and changes in routine can cause anxiety in some kids.
KIDS
Red Tricycle

Why Kids Need to Spend Time with Grandparents (According to Studies)

We all know that grandparents are our kids’ go-to source for bear hugs, commiseration (you are the common enemy) and contraband snacks. But did you know that kids benefit from their grandparent’s advice, guidance and endless love too? Yup, research shows that it’s a win-win for both generations, and so, in honor of Grandparent’s Day on Sept. 12, here are 10 reasons why it’s important for your kids to get in that QT with Nana, Pop-Pop, Mimi or Gramps.
KIDS
Red Tricycle

15 Books to Encourage Confidence in Kids

Raising confident kids isn’t something that happens overnight. As our kiddos age, they begin to absorb more from the world around them—and sometimes those messages are disheartening or even damaging. Put your kids in the right frame of mind to know they can do anything, be anything, and overcome anything with the inspiring messages behind these 15 books.
KIDS
TVShowsAce

Panicked Courtney Waldrop Seeks Advice As Eric Leaves Her Alone

A panicked Courtney Waldrop took to Instagram last night to seek the advice of Sweet Home Sextuplets fans. She was preparing for her husband Eric to leave her. He was leaving her alone with the children. Her panicked request for advice, however, was not on how to survive nine children by herself. Courtney Waldrop is a pretty confident mother. And, she knows she’ll be alright alone with the kids for a while.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cleveland.com

Is it time to book holiday travel yet?

This was supposed to be the “summer of freedom,” as “fully vaccinated people would be shedding their masks and greeting one another with a smile,” according to President Joe Biden in a June address. But with the return of mask mandates in many parts of the U.S., that summer of freedom melted faster than an ice cream cone on a sweltering afternoon.
TRAVEL
Red Tricycle

Turning Kids into “Little Kitchen” Chefs

When it comes to cooking with kids, what sounds like a good idea can quickly turn into a disaster. Enter Felicity Curin and Cat Cora, two world-reknown chefs behind the Little Kitchen Academy (a Montessori-inspired kitchen where kids as young as 3-5 get to be chef) who are changing those potential disasters into dining successes. There they learn to wash, chop and cook their way to a seasonal meal they’ve made themselves.
KIDS
UPI News

CDC designates 10 destinations as "very high" travel risks

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 10 destinations to its most severe level of travel warning. The health agency designated Afghanistan, Albania, Belize, Grenada, Israel, Lithuania, Mauritius, Serbia, Slovenia and Saint Kitts and Nevis as "Level 4: Very High," urging Americans not to travel to these destinations unless they are fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
Red Tricycle

Red Tricycle

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Red Tricycle fuels the parenting universe with daily inspiration for family fun. Helping families to have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://www.redtri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy