Broncos QBs tried to fool NFL by ditching contact-tracing devices, and it did not end well

Last year, the Broncos made headlines when four of their quarterbacks were ruled ineligible for a matchup against the Saints due to one testing positive for COVID-19 and the other three being in close contact with him without their masks. In an effort to fool the system, the four quarterbacks removed their contact tracing devices and placed them in four different corners of a meeting room before sitting together to watch film, according to the Los Angeles Times's Sam Farmer.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO