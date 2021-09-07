Broncos QBs tried to fool NFL by ditching contact-tracing devices, and it did not end well
You may remember the farce of a game that took place between the Broncos and Saints last November. Starting practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback, the Broncos took a biblical beating at the hands of New Orleans, managing just six first downs and 112 total yards in a 31-3 loss at Denver’s Empower Field. The Broncos’ only completed pass came on a 13-yard strike to tight end Noah Fant early in the third quarter.www.audacy.com
Comments / 1