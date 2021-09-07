CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore man charged with killing another man during a dispute last month, police said

By Phillip Jackson, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RKfI_0bp2H7gx00
Baltimore,MD--9/12/18 - Baltimore City Police car. P2800216.JPG Sun Staff photo by Lloyd Fox Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun

A Baltimore man was arrested and charged with fatally shooting a man he was arguing with last month, police said.

Lamar Williams, 30, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Carlos Rodrigo Amador-Funez, 21, on Aug. 22 in the 3100 block of Pulaski Hwy. in the Ellwood Park and Monument neighborhood.

Williams and Amador-Funez were in a dispute when Williams pulled out a gun and started shooting. Amador-Funez died days later on Aug. 26, according to police.

Williams was arrested after investigators obtained a warrant for him on Sept. 3. He was taken to the Central Booking and Intake facility.

