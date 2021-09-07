CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working out my calories

Are you binging on the weekends *because you are hungry/starving/craving....or simply because it's the weekend and your lifestyle then lends itself to eating more calories (going out to dinner, dinner/food at a social party, drinking)?. If it's the latter --- then I think you're good. You know that on the...

spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
triathlete.com

Got Sore Muscles? It Might Be Your Diet

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Runners and triathletes are always looking for ways to recover faster, feel better, and perform well the next day. But have you thought about how your diet might affect your muscle soreness?. Anyone...
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is a 1,200 Calorie a Day Diet?

The recommended calorie intake for a sedentary person is around 1,600 to 1,800 per day. For those who are physically active, it may be around 2,200 to 2,400 per day depending on the extent of physical activity. According to this requirement, consistent consumption of fewer than 1,200 should result in weight loss.
DIETS
Healthline

Is It Possible to Burn 1,000 Calories a Day?

Burning 1,000 calories in a day may sound like a lofty goal, but is it? And is it even healthy?. The short answer: It depends. How difficult it is to burn 1,000 calories depends on how you define “burning 1,000 calories.”. Almost everybody’s body requires at least 1,000 calories a...
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

How to Calculate your Macros and Calories

In this article I’ll explain as simple as possible how to calculate your daily requirements that go with your desired result. Ok, so you might be a bit new to this, but that’s ok. Macros is short for macronutrients:. – Protein (4 calories per gram) – Fat (9 calories per...
WEIGHT LOSS
Muscle And Fitness

This 6-Move Cardio Sculpt Workout Can Be Crushed Anywhere

NASM certified trainer and best-selling author Rebecca Louise is a big believer in overcoming the excuses that we create in order to put obstacles in the way of working out. Her book, It Takes Grit has been a go-to guide for many to rediscover fitness, and her podcast of the same name has been downloaded more than 250,000 times. Louise shares her “cardio sculpt” workout that can be done both indoors or outdoors or pretty much anywhere.
WORKOUTS
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Counting calories: the good, the bad, the mathematical

I hate calorie counting. As a personal trainer and coach who has worked with clients of all shapes, sizes and needs, I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. I hate calorie counting because I don’t want anyone to believe that obesity is caused simply by overeating. This theory leads many people into strict calorie restriction diets, which produce only temporary results. You cannot…
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Calories burned by walking

The MyFitnessPal estimate is problematic for most people doing low rate of burn but long duration exercise as it's a gross calorie estimate when you really want net calories (just the extra burned because you were exercising to avoid double counting the calories you would have expended anyway in that time slot).
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Weight lifting and calories

The cardio entries for circuit training or strength training can be used. Circuit training basically means going from machine to machine with minimal rest. You know you're doing it right if your HR remains elevated. It gives me 620kcal/hr, but I don't think I can really do it for more than about 15 minutes at a time!
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Dee in BC 🇨🇦

I’m a Spark refugee… after finally figuring out that daily food tracking, intermittent fasting, 10,000 steps and a community of supporters are my magic tricks for losing weight, here I am. I lost 65 pounds and feel so much healthier. I had a two month break, due to the closing of SP and severe air quality due to local wildfires, but September 1st was my reboot to get my routine happening again, and it’s working. It is nice to see familiar “friends” keeping up their healthy habits.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Please help regarding bmr

Yes, you didn't give your height and weight but unless you are tiny, it's likely too low for your activity level!. 1380 is really low for most folks but that's definitely way too low for someone as active as you are. Don't eat below BMR - that's your absolute basement minimum in-a-coma "this is what it costs to keep you breathing and your heart beating and absolutely nothing else" energy expenditure. The second you open your eyes or even just sit up in bed, your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE) is going to be higher than your BMR.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Can you exercise too much?

Going from (near) zero to constant exercise would be a bad idea, counter productive. (If we exercise too much for our current level of fitness, our body effectively claws back some of the calorie expenditure by making us exhausted.) Why do you think you should exercise more? Exercising all day...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Help re calorie deficit

New to weight loss, here. Trying to take simple approach of running a 500 cal. deficit every day in order to lose 18 lbs, by reducing daily calories to 1200. -BUT- I don't understand how exercise 'calories burned' works into the target deficit. At the end of the day, what...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

For my personal training how often should I go the gym

Hey everybody, My name is Mike, my first time to time post here. I love the content. I have a desk job that can make me not move for hours at a time. I am losing weight and my appetite is really low I've been getting into fitness and I was thinking that personal training could be the answer. I was wondering if any of you guys have experience on how often should I go to the gym for my personal training or maybe dietary suggestions? It would be great to hear from any of you. Thank you so much.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Simple Steps to Lose Weight Without Counting Calories

3. How to Lose Weight – Include plenty of protein in your diet. When it comes to enhancing your metabolism, decreasing hunger, and increasing your body’s fat burning ability, protein can do it all. Studies have found that because the body takes longer to digest protein, it automatically speeds up calorie burning. In addition, protein leads to a feeling of fullness that decreases hunger.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

How to Trade in Dieting For Healthy Behavior Changes That Last

The notion that diets don’t work (for better health, weight loss, etc.) is becoming increasingly popular, and for that, I am grateful. However, diets and diet culture are still everywhere, usually with promises like “do this for X time period to [insert bogus health claim], lose X amount of weight and feel amazing.” Because we live in a world that still celebrates small bodies and stigmatizes larger ones, diets with these claims are appealing even to those who may, deep down, know better. In my practice, I’ve found clients with a history of chronic dieting all have a breaking point in which they realize just how much diets can negatively affect quality of life. And they want out. Here are a few ways I help them do just that.
DIETS
myfitnesspal.com

Exercises for prolapse

I have organ prolapse and being told no heavy lifting or jumping .. etc. I guess this is pretty common with older ladies who have had multiple children on top of a hysterectomy. Normally I swim 4-5 times a week but with the weather changing it's almost time to put...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Back at it - accountability post!

Even when we know exactly what to do, getting back in the groove can be challenging. It's taken me an entire week to get even CLOSE to being back in deficit mode after almost a whole month's lapse in accurate measuring and logging along with plain ol' general overindulgence. I am still too scared to step on the scale!
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Burn Fat Really Fast?

Weight gain is a common concern. Many people find that they tend to gain weight around their midsection, which is dangerous. Learn how to reduce fat with these eight ways to burn fat fast. Understand body fat. While many people think that weight gain is inevitable with age, it doesn’t...
WEIGHT LOSS

