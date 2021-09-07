Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cook THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out over the lake. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0