CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cook THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out over the lake. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Cook County, IL
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy