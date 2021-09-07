CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only Murders in the Building Was Filmed at a Real Condo You Can Find in New York City

By Emily Weaver
New York City living can be luxurious, and Hulu's new murder-mystery comedy series Only Murders in the Building is no exception to this rule. Starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short, the show takes place at the fictional Arconia luxury condominium, situated in NYC's elite neighborhood, the Upper West Side. The 10-episode series follows residents-turned-true-crime-podcasters Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin), and Oliver (Short), who take it upon themselves to track down a killer who murdered their neighbor, Tim Kono.

