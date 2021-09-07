Only Murders in the Building Was Filmed at a Real Condo You Can Find in New York City

The Super Bowl of beauty is here — the 2021 Met Gala has officially kicked off, and it's stacking up to be everything we were hoping for and more. Especially now that Billie Eilish has arrived. The Happier Than Ever singer arrived in a larger-than-life blush ballgown with her newly chopped bob haircut and Old Hollywood glam-inspired makeup that screamed Marylin Monroe to us, but apparently, her inspiration came from somewhere else.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 HOURS AGO