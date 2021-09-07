CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri State Fire Marshal 9/11 Stair Climb honors the selfless

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As another anniversary of the despicable acts of September 11 quickly approaches, so do the events aimed to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifices. The 2021 Missouri State Fire Marshal 9/11 Stair Climb pays tribute to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives trying to save others. Larry Eggen, Battalion Chief with the Johnson County Fire Protection District in Warrensburg and Public Information Officer for the Missouri State Fair Fire Department in Sedalia, tells more about the upcoming event.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Firefighters#9 11#The Battalion Chief

Comments / 0

Community Policy