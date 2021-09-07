CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US over-the-horizon capabilities robust, but use requires ‘strategic refinement,’ experts say

By James Webb
Navy Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 29, days after a suicide attack that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. troops, the Defense Department carried out a drone strike it claimed intercepted a car bomb targeting Hamid Karzai International Airport. According to DoD officials, “significant” secondary explosions confirmed a successful over-the-horizon strike on a legitimate target. But several civilians were killed in the attack, leading to questions about the Biden administration’s aim to lean on an “over-the-horizon” approach to fight terrorism in places such as Afghanistan.

