Capital One Financial will test a new buy now/pay later service as consumers flock to the options that let them split up a purchase and pay it off over time. The company will begin beta testing the product with some of its existing customers at select merchants later this year, Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said Monday at an investor conference. He declined to share more beyond saying the new offering would not be linked to the firm’s private-label credit card business.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 17 HOURS AGO