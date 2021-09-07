Knoxville City Council to discuss affordable housing improvements Tuesday

The Knoxville City Council will meet Tuesday evening during a regular meeting to discuss and vote on several proposals.

City Council will vote on a resolution to build 80 new affordable housing units on Asheville Highway. It would cost $2,000,000 and the development would be built by The Ammons at Asheville Highway. Funds would come from the Affordable Rental Development Fund.

They will also vote on a resolution to make improvements at existing affordable housing developments. It would cost up to $3,781,900 and the Knoxville Community Development Corporation would make sure the improvements are done.

The improvements would be at Austin Homes along Summit Hill Drive, Harriet Tubman Street and Bell Street. The improvements are part of Phase III in the Austin Homes Master Plan. The plan is meant to improve the East Knoxville community, transforming many existing properties into homes.

The Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Police Department would also get more equipment, such as hazmat gear and equipment to help with search and rescue operations.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Then, the Knoxville City Council will next meet on Sept. 16 for a workshop meeting.