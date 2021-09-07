CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter To The Editor: If You Really Loved Your Kids

By Tom Scott
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the leading cause of death in children is motor vehicle crashes. As a matter of fact, a child is almost 10 times more likely to die in a motor vehicle crash than from COVID-19. Based on this startling statistic, it seems imperative that we immediately address this clear and present danger to our children and take aggressive corrective action to do everything we can to eliminate this risk at all costs. If we break this problem down and identify the things we can do to take all necessary precautions then we can come up with some obvious areas that will save more kids. The most obvious thing to do is to keep children out of motor vehicles unless absolutely necessary. There are a number of public policy things we could institute that would encourage people to do the right thing and keep kids out of cars.

