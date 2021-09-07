CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Oakdale man dies in fiery Evangeline Parish crash after hitting 18-wheeler’s fuel tank

By Scott Lewis
myarklamiss.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Oakdale man is dead after Louisiana State Police say his SUV struck a fuel tank of an 18-wheeler, engulfing both vehicles in flames. Luke A. Fontenot, 19, of Oakdale, was traveling east on La. 106 between Oakdale and Pine Prairie shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, according to Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen. Fontenot’s 2013 Nissan Rogue struck an 18-wheeler, which was pulling a logging trailer.

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Evangeline Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Oakdale, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Oakdale, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Oakdale, LA
Evangeline Parish, LA
Accidents
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Pine Prairie, LA
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Fuel Tank#Traffic Accident#Suv

Comments / 0

Community Policy