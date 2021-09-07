CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

10 Questions With… Maria Porro

By Words: Edie Cohen
Interior Design
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf anyone was born to head up Salone del Mobile, it’s Maria Porro. The fabled family name is certainly familiar to attendees of Italy’s largest and most important furnishings exhibition that thankfully goes live again from September 5 to 10. But Salone, launched in 1961, has expanded design interest beyond the Rho Fiera Milano fairground. Cultural happenings span the city, from the centro to Brera to the Zona Tortona and Navigli, comprising the party known as Fuorisalone. In fact, the entire 2021 event is now dubbed Supersalone.

interiordesign.net

Comments / 0

Related
Wallpaper*

Maria Porro: ‘We are pouring our hearts into Supersalone’

In July 2021, Maria Porro was nominated to lead Salone del Mobile, the first woman in the role. It is a solid and happy choice: born in Como in 1983, she is former president of Assarredo (the trade association for Italy’s furniture manufacturers), and head of marketing and communication of design brand Porro, co-founded by her great-grandfather.
MARKETING
Dezeen

Anima Ona repurposes scrap gravestone for sculptural side tables

Leftover gravestone has been reinvented as side tables and sculptural objects in the Teile series, created by German-Spanish studio Anima Ona and exhibited at the Supersalone fair during Milan design week. The five pieces in the Teile series are made of scrap stone from a German manufacturer, which receives large...
DESIGN
Dezeen

Low-key Milan design week shows that "less is better"

Last week's Milan design week offered a calmer, more meaningful experience reminiscent of the event's early editions, according to the designers and exhibitors taking part. "It's completely different to the other editions," designer Luca Nichetto told Dezeen. "It's totally another rhythm. I prefer it this way because you can actually speak more deeply."
DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Boeri
Person
Bruno Munari
Dezeen

Storage Black Sugi closet by Piero Lissoni for Porro

Dezeen Showroom: Italian brand Porro has updated its Storage closet system designed by architect Piero Lissoni with new finishes and doors that intend to give it more architectural presence. The Storage Black Sugi closet has a black, vein-marked surface that aims to reference the ancient Japanese wood-burning technique known as...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Sticks to Her Roots in a Japanese & Haitian-Inspired Gown & Edgy Boots at 2021 Met Gala

Naomi Osaka paid homage to her heritage at the 2021 Met Gala. As one of the evening’s co-chairs, the tennis star arrived at tonight’s event in bold fashion alongside her beau Cordae. For the event, Osaka tapped Louis Vuitton — for which she serves as a house ambassador — in a custom gown inspired by her Japanese and Haitian roots. The look included a strapless printed base under a haltered puff-sleeve cape with tiered layering and a red bow to tie the outfit together. On her feet, the Gen-Z star followed 1990s trends in a square-toe boot from the French luxury house....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022

For his return to New York, Thom Browne staged a post-gender garden of fashion delights in front of one of the best-dressed crowds of the week, including Dan Levy and Russell Westbrook, both utterly fabulous in the designer’s skirts. With his partner Andrew Bolton curating the upcoming Metropolitan Museum of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Dezeen

Jean Nouvel's Reflect kitchen for Reform among new products on Dezeen Showroom

French architect Jean Nouvel's Reflect kitchen collection, which creates a mesmerising play of light, is among 16 new products featured on Dezeen Showroom this week. Reflect is a kitchen collection with high-gloss reflective surfaces created by Jean Nouvel for Copenhagen-based kitchen brand Reform. The all-metal kitchen comes in two monochrome...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Design For Living#Furniture#Salone Del Mobile#Rho Fiera Milano#Brera#Navigli#Fuorisalone#Italian#Academy Of Fine Arts#Material House#Assarredo#The Altagamma Foundation#Renaissance
Interior Design

Color and Custom Details Enliven This 12th-Century Italian Hotel

Inspired by the wonders of Ravello’s lush gardens and the alluring mystique of the tales of the Tyrrhenian Sea, the seven newly designed rooms at the five-star Palazzo Avino showcase Moorish accents, a nature-inspired color palette and organic, textured materials. Set amid olive trees and citrus groves, the hotel, built within a 12th-century private villa, captures both the beauty of the Amalfi Coast and its storied traditions.
INTERIOR DESIGN
artnews.com

Works by Koons, Murakami from Karl Lagerfeld Estate to Sell at Sotheby’s

A portion of the estate of German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019, is scheduled to come to auction this winter. Sotheby’s, which first announced that it would sell the estate of the longtime creative head of Chanel in March, has revealed plans to auction more than 1,000 design objects, artworks, and personal effects. These items will be auctioned across eight designated sales that will take place at Sotheby’s sale rooms in Monaco, Paris, and Cologne beginning this winter and continuing into next year.
ENTERTAINMENT
Apartment Therapy

This New Rug Trend Is Affordable, Stylish, and Easy to Incorporate into Any Decor Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When designers and DIYers alike find a furnishing that’s sophisticated, complements a number of aesthetics, and is extremely durable, they become fans for life. From all of my reporting and scouting on home decor over the past few years, I can tell you with total confidence that that’s exactly how the design world at large feels about natural fiber rugs made of jute and sisal.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewPelican

Eye on Art: Maria Galligan creates beauty in oils

Pompano Beach artist Maria Galligan’s adventures began long before her artistic explorations. As a young girl, she and her family fled post-World War II Hungary when the communists arrived and took over the family’s tannery business. Her father struck a deal: He would train the occupiers to run the tannery in exchange for a visa out of the country. And so, in the middle of one night, they left on a train for France.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Slipped Disc

Maria-Joao Pires is badly injured in Riga

The Portuguese pianist, who is 77, was due to close the Riga Jūrmala Festival tonight but suffered a bad fall earlier in the day. She is now in hospital. Maria Joao Pires was due to perform a recital as the closing concert of the Riga Jūrmala Festival this evening at the Latvian National Opera. At the start of the performance, Martin Engstroem and executive director Zane Čulkstena came out to announce that Joao Pires suffered a fall that afternoon on the streets of Riga – she’s now in the hospital recovering (the two directors described it as “rather serious”). Mao Fujita subbed in at the last moment, having performed twice already in the festival (a solo recital and accompanying Marc Bouchkov). It appears Fujita largely repeated his program from the day before.
CELEBRITIES
Interior Design

Hauvette & Madani Updates a 1980s Paris Apartment With Eclectic Accents

If there is one material the Parisian interior design duo Samantha Hauvette and Lucas Madani loves more than any other, it is wood. “Each time we do a new project, we always try to find a new type,” Madani says. In recent times, they have developed a particular passion for stained, varnished maple. “It reminds us of walnut burl,” Hauvette explains. Whatever the variety, they are mostly drawn to the interesting forms of the grain. “We don’t use many colors or patterns in our work, and wood allows us to create interiors that sing,” she adds.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Interior Design

Jeffrey Beers International, Champalimaud Design, and Ken Fulk Team Up on The Newbury Boston

The landmark hotel at 1 Newbury Street in Boston’s Back Bay has anchored the fashionable shopping and dining district for nearly a century. It opened in 1927 as one of the first Ritz-Carlton hotels in the United States, then passed through several owners before closing in 2019. Now, after an extensive renovation by the dream-team of Jeffrey Beers International, Champalimaud Design, and Ken Fulk, it’s re-opened as The Newbury Boston.
BOSTON, MA
houseandhome.com

Visit Veteran Designer Sharon Mimran’s Art-Filled Toronto Condo

As any skilled painter will tell you, emotional impact can come from a simple brushstroke or well-placed block of color. While Sharon Mimran’s chosen medium isn’t paint, the veteran designer has built a successful career by applying these principles to projects across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. When it came...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Meet the Designers Using 3-D Printing to Create the Next Generation of Furniture

Audrey Large was never too keen on making things by hand. As a master’s candidate at the Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands in 2017, she and the other students were pushed into metal or wood workshops, but her preferred method was to create designs on a computer. The catch was how to turn these digital drawings into physical objects; 3-D printing bridged the gap. Instead of meticulously tufting a rug or molding a porcelain jar as she’d tried to do in the past, Large found she could simply hit “print” for her virtual object to become reality. But the...
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Discovered champions new talent at Design Museum

Wallpaper* and the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) reveal the results of Discovered, the collaborative platform to promote and support design’s next generation. On show at the Design Museum (13 September – 10 October 2021), the exhibition presents the work of twenty young designers from 16 countries who were tasked with creating new objects in wood, inspired by their pandemic experience to represent the functional and emotional connections to our everyday items.
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy