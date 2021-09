It isn’t Yeezy season without some impressive numbers, and it seems Kanye West’s latest album Donda has a similar destiny. The project, which was released on Sunday following ‘Ye’s Thursday night listening event in Chicago, finally arrived in a 27-track package around 8 a.m. after three listening events, a public feud with Drake, and confusion over if the album was supposed to drop in the first place. Either way, all of the conversation around Donda has given Yeezy a pretty remarkable edge over Halsey’s latest release If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, with Donda projected to gross at or above 300k in its first week, according to HITS Daily Double.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO