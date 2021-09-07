Crash, car fire sends 3 to hospital in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were taken to the hospital after two cars crashed on Glades Pike in Somerset County causing one to catch fire. Police report that a driver in a Toyota Scion was driving on Glades Pike in Jefferson Township around 7 a.m. on Monday when it crossed into the lane of a Ford F-150 for an unknown reason. The Scion finally came to rest after the impact in the road and caught fire. The driver was able to escape with minor injuries.