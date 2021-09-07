CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset County, PA

Crash, car fire sends 3 to hospital in Somerset County

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were taken to the hospital after two cars crashed on Glades Pike in Somerset County causing one to catch fire. Police report that a driver in a Toyota Scion was driving on Glades Pike in Jefferson Township around 7 a.m. on Monday when it crossed into the lane of a Ford F-150 for an unknown reason. The Scion finally came to rest after the impact in the road and caught fire. The driver was able to escape with minor injuries.

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Somerset County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Somerset County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Jefferson Township, PA
City
Somerset, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Cars#Traffic Accident#Wtaj#Scion#The Wtaj Newsletter

Comments / 0

Community Policy