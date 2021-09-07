Tampa-based McKibbon foundation makes $5M donation to fund new tech program at Florida university
September 7, 2021 - The McKibbon Family Foundation, led by philanthropists John and Letitia McKibbon, today announced a $5 million contribution to Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. The gift was presented during a recent event celebrating well-loved and influential professor emeritus Rocco M. Angelo’s 90th birthday. The donation will be used to establish an alumni center, new technology-focused programming, and scholarships for hospitality students. John McKibbon, Chairman of Tampa-based hotel management firm McKibbon Hospitality, graduated from FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality in 1975 and has been committed to giving back and supporting the school and its future hospitality leaders ever since.stpetecatalyst.com
