Hillsdale County, MI

Hillsdale County's Week Three Impact Games

Hillsdale Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSDALE CO.— With week two coming to a close for the MHSAA 2021 high school football season, many teams in Hillsdale County look to improve and become better teams in their tough matchups coming soon. Many teams will look to start their conference regular season this week. The Hillsdale Daily News will be breaking down some of the most important matchups to watch out for in week three, and tell you which games will have an impact on the rest of the regular season.

