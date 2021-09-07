An Expo Center Outside Washington, D.C., Now Welcomes Airlifted Afghan Refugees

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kristyn Peck of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area about their efforts to resettle refugees coming from Afghanistan. As the Pentagon rushed to fly Americans out of Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal deadline last month, the U.S. military also evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans, many of whom worked with American and allied troops during the conflict. So far, more than 20,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in the United States, where a number of organizations are helping them begin the resettlement process. To learn more, we called Kristyn Peck. She is the CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a nonprofit that helps newly arrived refugees in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Kristyn Peck, welcome. Thanks for joining us.

