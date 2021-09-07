CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Expo Center Outside Washington, D.C., Now Welcomes Airlifted Afghan Refugees

NPR
 8 days ago

Thousands of refugees from the war in Afghanistan have now arrived in the United States. Most land in Virginia and are brought to the Dulles Expo Center, a cavernous building just outside of Washington, D.C. NPR's Tom Bowman covered the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan's war from the beginning to now,...

www.npr.org

Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

States That Have Welcomed the Most Refugees From Afghanistan

The United States forces withdrew from Afghanistan last month, ending the longest war in the country's history after nearly 20 years of occupation. In their wake, thousands of Afghan civilians rushed to the airport in Kabul, hoping to be evacuated to the U.S. as the Taliban and other militant groups moved into the city.
IMMIGRATION
Click10.com

South Florida to welcome hundreds of Afghan refugees

MIAMI – The State of Florida is set to become a safe haven of sorts for a large group of refugees fleeing Afghanistan. Kristen Bloom is the Founder and Executive Director of Refugee Assistance Alliance. “We will see some refugees from Afghanistan coming to South Florida. We are trying to...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Trump says terrorists 'absolutely' airlifted from Afghanistan in US evacuation

EXCLUSIVE – Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, suggested that terrorists "absolutely" were airlifted from Afghanistan as part of the U.S. evacuation effort from Kabul last month, questioning the Biden administration's vetting process. The former president, during the interview, called the Biden administration’s effort...
POTUS
arcamax.com

Congress' Afghanistan watchdog will continue oversight

The United States may have completed its military withdrawal and chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan, but John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, intends to keep asking hard questions. “There’s still a lot of money in the pipeline” slated for Afghanistan, Sopko said Tuesday during an event hosted by...
FOREIGN POLICY
Boston Herald

Blinken to defend Afghan policy before skeptical Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to defend the Biden administration’s much-criticized handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan before Congress in what are expected to be contentious hearings. In separate House and Senate testimony starting on Monday, Blinken will face lawmakers angry about the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Blinken clashes with Republican lawmakers over Afghanistan withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken clashed with Republican lawmakers Monday over the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in his first hearing before Congress since the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Republicans excoriated the administration for ending the U.S. military evacuation before every American left the country, the sluggish pace...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden's Afghanistan surrender – who will be held accountable for this national disgrace?

Plenty of people have pointed out what went wrong in Afghanistan, but far too few people have asked who should now be held accountable for this national disgrace. The debacle in Afghanistan should be setting off alarm bells in Washington. We surrendered the country that we’d been defending to a seventh-century tribe, which had endured immense casualties and was unable to defeat the U.S. on the battlefield. But the Taliban was able to defeat America politically and psychologically.
U.S. POLITICS
Nisqually Valley News

Commentary: The Refugee Struggles From the Afghanistan War Are Reminiscent of the Resettlement After Vietnam

Like many Americans old enough to remember the fall of Saigon, the video of people being evacuated from Kabul brings back memories of another time and another war. Those memories — along with some words from the past — remain vivid as the news is filled with reports of refugees struggling to get out of Afghanistan by crossing borders into other countries and controversy over accepting evacuees hoping for resettlement in the United States.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

White House requests language change to allow Afghan refugees to collect welfare

As thousands of Afghan migrants are being processed and transferred to the United States, the White House is requesting Congress make welfare benefits available to Afghan nationals paroled into the nation. During the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the nation, US troops helped evacuate...
POTUS
NPR

Nonprofit Leader On The Work To Welcome And Resettle Afghan Refugees

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kristyn Peck of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area about their efforts to resettle refugees coming from Afghanistan. As the Pentagon rushed to fly Americans out of Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal deadline last month, the U.S. military also evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans, many of whom worked with American and allied troops during the conflict. So far, more than 20,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in the United States, where a number of organizations are helping them begin the resettlement process. To learn more, we called Kristyn Peck. She is the CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a nonprofit that helps newly arrived refugees in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Kristyn Peck, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
CHARITIES
NBC Washington

Virginia Schools Welcome Dozens of Afghan Refugees

Over the last two weeks, nearly 63,000 people, including refugees, have arrived in the United States following the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Some of the Afghan refugees, initially processed at the Dulles Expo Center, are starting to settle into life in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County Public Schools says it...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Faith Leaders in Tarrant County Prepare to Welcome Afghan Refugees

Nearly 10,000 Afghan refugees are being housed in Fort Bliss in El Paso while they’re vetted by the U.S. government. The Biden administration gave cameras access to the military base housing Afghans who were airlifted out of Afghanistan. There are hundreds of air-conditioned tents which are being used as dormitories.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
UPI News

21 more U.S. citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has evacuated 21 more U.S. citizens from Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department announced. The evacuation occurred Friday through a charter flight and overland route, and also included the departure from Afghanistan of 11 lawful permanent residents, the department said. "Specifically, the department assisted...
U.S. POLITICS
Brookings Institution

The evacuation of Afghan refugees is over. Now what?

The dramatic scenes from Kabul Airport of desperate Afghans seeking to escape reverberated around the world. The U.S., other governments, and a hodge-podge assortment of private groups succeeded in evacuating more than 120,000 people in the space of a couple of weeks. This was an impressive achievement, but also a chaotic one. And the chaos continues as Afghans are arriving in the U.S. by the thousands with different legal statuses which means different access to benefits.
IMMIGRATION
Vermillion Plain Talk

Welcome, Afghan Refugees. Come Join Us

Last January, during her State of the State address, Gov. Kristi Noem urged people to consider moving to South Dakota, to settle the plains much like our ancestors did. “One of my chief priorities as governor is to grow South Dakota. That is why you hear me inviting those who cherish and value our way of life to come join us. South Dakota is the perfect place to raise your family, grow your business, and live your life as you see fit. My administration continues to do everything in its power to help in this effort,” Noem said.
IMMIGRATION
salemreporter.com

Salem welcomes its first Afghan refugee family

Volunteers with Salem for Refugees welcomed an Afghan family at the Portland International Airport on Tuesday. (Courtesy/ Salem for Refugees) Salem welcomed its first refugee family from Afghanistan on Tuesday. The family of ten, a mother, father and their children ages five to 20, will be resettling in the city...
SALEM, OR

