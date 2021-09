WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/13/21) TODAY: Happy Monday! Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to churn in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this morning with max winds of 60 mph (as of 4 AM this morning). Today we will start to see a gradual increase in cloud cover as tropical moisture gets filtered into the ArkLaMiss. A few isolated showers will be possible, but not everyone will see rainfall for today. Highs this afternoon will settle near the middle 80s with winds out of the southeast.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO