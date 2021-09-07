Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may use Exynos 2200 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series was first made known to us back in May. The information was mainly for the Ultra variant. We mentioned it would now use an AMD-based Exynos chip. All variants are said to run on upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor. But now we’re learning the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset. Knowing the processor is important as it sets the course for the device’s performance. This will be the first time Samsung is applying the Ultra variant to the Galaxy Tab series.