TVLine Items: LEGO Star Wars' Spooky Trailer, Janet Doc Teaser and More

This is all treats, no tricks: Disney+ has released a trailer for the Halloween-themed special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (premiering Friday, Oct. 1).

Tony Hale ( Veep ) voices Darth Vader’s loyal servant Vaneé as he tells three spooky stories: “The Lost Boy,” which recounts how a young Ben Solo first meets Ren; “The Dueling Monstrosities,” which imagines how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn; and “The Wookiee’s Paw,” which explores what might have happened if all of Luke Skywalker’s greatest wishes were immediately granted.

* Matt Bomer ( White Collar, The Sinner ) will star in and executive-produce a series adaptation of Thomas Mallon’s novel Fellow Travelers , which is in development at Showtime, our sister site Variety reports. The project is described as “a political thriller and epic love story that unfolds in the era of McCarthyism and resolves in the age of AIDS.”

* Roswell, New Mexico has tapped Andrew Lees ( The Originals ) and Zoe Cipres ( Grown-ish ) to recur during Season 4 as Clyde and Bonnie, a duo who rob Roswell’s banks, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Watch a teaser for Janet , a two-night four-hour documentary about singer Janet Jackson, debuting on Lifetime & A&E in January 2022:

