TVLine Items: LEGO Star Wars' Spooky Trailer, Janet Doc Teaser and More

By Vlada Gelman
 6 days ago
This is all treats, no tricks: Disney+ has released a trailer for the Halloween-themed special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (premiering Friday, Oct. 1).

Tony Hale ( Veep ) voices Darth Vader’s loyal servant Vaneé as he tells three spooky stories: “The Lost Boy,” which recounts how a young Ben Solo first meets Ren; “The Dueling Monstrosities,” which imagines how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn; and “The Wookiee’s Paw,” which explores what might have happened if all of Luke Skywalker’s greatest wishes were immediately granted.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Matt Bomer ( White Collar, The Sinner ) will star in and executive-produce a series adaptation of Thomas Mallon’s novel Fellow Travelers , which is in development at Showtime, our sister site Variety reports. The project is described as “a political thriller and epic love story that unfolds in the era of McCarthyism and resolves in the age of AIDS.”

* Roswell, New Mexico has tapped Andrew Lees ( The Originals ) and Zoe Cipres ( Grown-ish ) to recur during Season 4 as Clyde and Bonnie, a duo who rob Roswell’s banks, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Watch a teaser for Janet , a two-night four-hour documentary about singer Janet Jackson, debuting on Lifetime & A&E in January 2022:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

Related
TVLine

Spike Lee Docuseries Finale, 9/11 Tribute Concert and More

On TV this Saturday: Spike Lee’s NYC Epicenters ends, Brad Paisley and Common commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and Dan Stevens/Judi Dench’s Blithe Spirit debuts on Showtime. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox. College Football. CNN. Shine a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Legends of Tomorrow Character Exits, Ranked — Who Do You Miss Most?

The Waverider’s (figurative) revolving door continues to spin on Legends of Tomorrow. Just this past Sunday, the CW series said goodbye to two more teammates — and they’re hardly the first characters to depart the time-ship. In fact, more than a dozen crew members have come and gone over the past six seasons, leaving fans shocked and/or distraught on more than one occasion.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Emmys: The Queen's Gambit, SNL and The Mandalorian Lead Early Winners; Ted Lasso Grabs First Wins

The Queen’s Gambit dominated the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend, picking up nine technical awards for its limited series run on Netflix. Other big winners included NBC’s variety sketch series Saturday Night Live (seven total wins, including Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series) and Disney+’s The Mandalorian (seven wins, including Special Visual Effects and Stunt Coordination).
TV SERIES
Collider

New ‘Predator’ Movie Wraps Filming and Reveals Cast

Cinematographer Jeff Cutter used his Instagram account to announce the new Predator film apparently titled Skull has wrapped filming. Or is it Skulls now? With so little information about the upcoming movie available, Cutter’s announcement might have accidentally revealed a name change for the project at the same time it confirms two new cast members involved with the production.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

John Boyega Reportedly Making Shocking Return to ‘Star Wars’ in New Series

Earlier this year, it was reported that Sleight director J.D. Dillard would soon be making his debut in the Star Wars franchise. Few details were revealed about the upcoming Star Wars movie — though some reports indicated it would be set on Exegol — and now it seems that the film may be being transformed into a streaming series instead.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Luke Skywalker Learned His Lightsaber Skills from an Undercover Stormtrooper

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) didn’t get long to learn the Force before Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Sir Alec Guinness) death, and much of his lightsaber skills came from an undercover Stormtrooper. Young Tatooine farmboy Luke Skywalker learned his true identity and destiny from Ben Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode IV – A...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Single Most Horrifying Moment in ‘Star Wars’ Was a Mistake

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you undoubtedly know that there are a number of harrowing moments throughout the Skywalker Saga — the trash compactor scene that first brought young Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) together in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the wampa nearly devouring Skywalker on Hoth in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), or the threat of the second Death Star destroying the galaxy in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) all come to mind, for example.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Convinced Din Djarin Is the “Wrong Mandalorian”

Pedro Pascal had already had a successful Hollywood career before he made his debut as Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin in showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian on November 12, 2019. Notably, prior to his Star Wars franchise debut, the Chilean-born actor had starred as Agent...
MOVIES
Inverse

Obi-Wan Kenobi leak could fix a huge Star Wars plot hole

Excuse me, master! As previously reported, the most tantalizing questions about the upcoming Star Wars series — Obi-Wan Kenobi — might have more to do with Anakin Skywalker than ostensibly about his master. Recently, leaked images have given us an idea of how Anakin’s dadbod becomes Darth Vader, but now...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Reveals Another Major Jedi Character Was Used to Hide Luke Skywalker’s Cameo In The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

Star Wars has revealed that the director Peyton Reed used another major Jedi character as a substitute to mask the fact that Mark Hamill was making a return as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. New concept art from The Mandalorian season 2 reveals that Reed used Jedi Master and High Council member Plo Koon in the concept art for The Mandalorian finale, in order to throw any and everyone off the scent of the milestone cameo crossover that Reed and the makers of The Mandalorian ultimately delivered. Of course, the knowledge that Plo Koon was in The Mandalorian (even as a false flag) has some Star Wars fans in their feelings.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Has Its Own Little-Known Version of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

When Marvel Studios’ latest project, What If…?, debuted on August 11, 2021, Marvel fans couldn’t wait to see reimagined versions of their favorite MCU storylines, featuring many live-action Marvel stars as voice actors. One thing many fans — and writer A.C. Bradley — were clamoring for, though, was a crossover...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Janet Jackson Shares Teaser Trailer for ‘JANET’ Two-Night Documentary Event

Janet Jackson has shared the first look into her two-night, four-hour documentary event, JANET. The documentary will premiere cross-network on Lifetime & A&E in January 2022. The teaser trailer highlights never before seen clips from her career and outtakes with close friends and collaborators like Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, her brother Tito Jackson and Whyley Yoshimura one of her longtime dancers.
CELEBRITIES
Mac Observer

LEGO Star Wars Battles Coming to Apple Arcade

A new addition is coming soon to the Apple Arcade subscription gaming platform. For the first time, LEGO is launching a game within the service. That’s right, LEGO Star Wars Battles is coming soon to Apple Arcade. The Fun of LEGO Star Wars Battles. This game will allow players to...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

There's another Lego Star Wars game coming

StarWars.com has announced a new Lego Star Wars game, but it's for mobile and, also, it's not new at all. Lego Star Wars Battles is described as a "new PVP strategy game" coming soon to Apple Arcade, the iOS-exclusive game subscription service. But this is, of course, the same Lego...
VIDEO GAMES
FANGORIA

Horror Beyond Imagination: Disney+ Drops Lego's STAR WARS Halloween Special Trailer

This is not the first time FANGORIA has talked about Star Wars. It appeared on the cover of issue 6, featuring an interview with Anthony Daniels on playing C-3P0 and in issue 8 featuring an interview with Gary Kurtz about The Empire Strikes Back. Star Wars has dipped their toe into horror before with their book series Galaxy of Fear, the novel Death Troopers and the comic series Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle. Most of these are directed at a younger audience and that trend continues with Disney+'s new LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Lego Star Wars Battles unites every era for strategy battles on iOS

Lego Star Wars Battles has been unveiled as an Apple Arcade exclusive. Just yesterday on August 30, TT Games Brighton unveiled the latest game in the Lego Star Wars saga. Lego Star Wars Battles is a big departure from the Lego games you might be used to, combining iconic Star Wars characters with strategy battles from a bird's eye view.
VIDEO GAMES
