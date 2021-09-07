CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with stabbing 86-year-old to death in Southaven

WATN Local Memphis
Keith Wayne Tucker is charged with murder in the death of Charles Larry Tucker, and attempted murder for the injuries to another victim.

Steve Presley
6d ago

Mr. Tucker was really nice person but his son that is charged with his murder can rot in prison. And i hope they make him sleep on his stomach so he's always ready for BUBBA

