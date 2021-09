Liberty police received a call at approximately 7:39 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 in regards to the theft of a vehicle at the Liberty Mini Mart on Belmont Ave. The caller reported a male who was later identified as Keontae Smith (23) stealing his vehicle and fleeing onto Belmont Ave. to I-80 westbound. Police learned that the victim had left his keys in the car while entering the store and saw Smith driving off in his car. The victim advised a man in the parking lot that his car had just been stolen and entered his car to give chase.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO