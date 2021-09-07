Labor Day Lift Off sees record number of attendees in 2021

JEFFERY HEIZER

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs saw a record attendance after the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the event's organizers, a record-breaking 185,000+ people attended the event during the five-session format at Memorial Park.

Up to 80 balloons filled the sky with bright, vibrate colors all weekend to celebrate the 45-year tradition of hot air ballooning. Balloon pilots and spectators were eager to witness the return of the event which featured live entertainment, mass ascensions, and glows in the evening.

