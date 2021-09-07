CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia jumps to No. 2 in AP poll following win vs. Clemson

By Chelena Goldman
 6 days ago
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 10-3 win over the Clemson Tigers to begin their season in what some think was the biggest game of opening weekend. According to ESPN, Georgia received four first-place votes.

Clemson toppled down the list to No. 6, leaving the top four for the first time since 2017 prior to the Trevor Lawrence era.

Alabama solidified its spot at the top of the food chain after defeating Miami 44-13 last weekend and receiving 59 first-place votes, "up from the 47 it had in the preseason poll," per ESPN.

