Larry Walker set to join Baseball Hall of Fame, induction ceremony set for Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — One more sleepless night. The waiting game for Larry Walker is almost over as he is set to enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. “Everything that I’m saying came from many sleepless nights when I’d wake up in the middle of night and jot on my phone at three in the morning,” said Walker as he dots the i’s and crosses the t’s on his Hall of Fame speech.