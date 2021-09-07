CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chlöe Bailey Reveals Cover Art For Solo Debut, “Have Mercy” And Announces Release Date

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKZOO_0bp2DY3F00

While Halle Bailey has been busy being “part of your world” on the set of The Little Mermaid Live , big sister Chlöe Bailey teased the release of her debut solo single, “Have Mercy.”

Back in July on her 23rd birthday, Chlöe channeled her grown woman in a TikTok video where she seductively danced in what appeared to be a visual teaser for her forthcoming single. The snippet amassed nearly 20 million views and to date, the sound has been used in more than 800,000 TikTok videos.

@chloebaileywashere

this is 23… HAVE MERCY COMING SOON ???

♬ Have Mercy by Chlöe – Chlöe

On Monday (Sept. 6), in the spirit of her mentor, Beyoncé, the Atlanta native released another sneak peek and revealed that the “countdown to have mercy begins now.”

The cover art to Chlöe’s highly anticipated single features the “Do It” singer flaunting her curves in a jaw-dropping ensemble that leaves very little to the imagination. Leaving fans screaming, “have mercy,” she even hinted at dropping a trailer for the “Have Mercy” video. Of course, the Beyhive was also quick to point out similarities between Chlöe’s cover and the album artwork for Beyoncé’s debut Dangerously In Love.

The singer-songwriter is slated to perform “Have Mercy” for the first time at the MTV VMAs on Sunday (Sept. 12) and the track will reportedly appear on her upcoming solo album. Chlöe is also gearing up to take the stage at H.E.R.’s Lights On Fest in Brooklyn this October.

